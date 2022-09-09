News to Know for Sept. 9: Queen Elizabeth; Ashcake Road; 9/11 memorials

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

All around the world, tributes continue to pour in after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 96-year-old was the longest-serving monarch of the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth visited the commonwealth 15 years ago to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Jamestown.

When she stopped here, at the state capitol thousands of people greeted her, many saying it was an unforgettable moment.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced.

A funeral was to be held after 10 days of official mourning.

Families of Double-Homicide Victims To Announce $10,000 Reward

It’s been four months since two people were gunned down in Fairfield Court.

Today, their families plan to make an urgent plea for answers in those deaths.

Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons were both shot multiple times on Rosetta Street around 1:45 a.m. on May 6.

Their families are set to announce a $10,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest in their deaths.

If you know anything about what happened that night, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Ashcake Bridge Repairs Delayed

According to VDOT, there was a scheduling conflict, so now Ashcake Road and all lanes of I-95 will remain open this weekend.

VDOT says the bridge is not up to code and will need extensive repairs to make it structurally safe.

The project will take up to a year to complete, finishing sometime in fall 2023.

VDOT says the cost of this project will be $6.1 million, using a combination of state and federal funds. For more information about the project and road closures, click HERE.

Remembering the Lives Lost on 9/11

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks, and Richmond FBI is walking three thousand laps to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

It’s the second time the bureau has pledged to walk the laps around their building. The staff started their laps on Wednesday and plan to wrap up today.

Also happening today, Hanover County is planning a memorial event at the courthouse on County Complex Road starting at 9 a.m.

There will be speeches, along with the ringing of a bell to honor the first responders killed in those attacks.

Louisa County is also planning a ceremony at noon at the 9/11 Monument outside the county office building.

That memorial includes a section of structural steel from the World Trade Center.

A Beautiful Friday!

More sunshine is expected Friday and into the start of the weekend but rain chances go up on Sunday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a drop in humidity! Highs will be in the mid-80s.

