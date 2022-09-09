Mechanicsville HS students honor 9/11 victims

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Mechanicsville High School students in the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9808 to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Students placed 2,977 American flags in front of the high school, one for each person killed in the attacks.

The flags were placed on Friday, the last day of school before the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

