Louisa County honors 9/11 anniversary

Louisa County 9/11 event 2022
Louisa County 9/11 event 2022(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County community joined county employees and the Board of Supervisors in reflection for the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The annual event takes place at the county’s 9/11 monument, which displays a section of structural steel from the World Trade Center.

“It’s just good that the community takes the time to remember, and that the men and women that are out here working every day are recognized for their efforts, not just for what happened on 9/11, but for every day,” Retired Fire Chief Robert Dube said.

If you missed the ceremony, you can watch it online on the morning of Sept. 11 on the Louisa County YouTube page.

