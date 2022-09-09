Friday Forecast: Beautiful today, rain chances increase on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More sunshine expected Friday and into the start of the weekend but rain chances go up on Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an increase in clouds in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

