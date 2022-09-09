Healthcare Pros
Families of double-homicide victims announce reward for information

Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons
Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The families of two people who were shot and killed in May announced a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Richmond officers were called to Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court on May 6.

Police found 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler and 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler died at the scene, and Simmons later died at the hospital.

On Friday morning, family members of both victims will gather at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and North 25th Street to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the shootings.

A detective also released a new detail in the double homicide case about the timeline of when the crime happened. Originally, Richmond Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m. on May 6. Police thought that was about the time that both victims were shot. After further investigation, officials now believe the shooting actually happened about 10 hours earlier, around 4 p.m. on May 5.

“We feel it’s very likely that somebody may have heard gunshots that somebody may have seen somebody leaving the area behind 2543 Rosetta Street,” said Major Crimes Detective Jeff Crewell with the Richmond Police Department.

The reward money is a collaborative effort between both families, who are still grieving deeply over the loss of their loved ones.

“We forgive you, whoever you were. We’re God-loving people, and we forgive you. Just step up,” explained Kendra Simmons, the sister of Demetrise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

