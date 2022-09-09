Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)
By Jared Goffinet and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Police in Ohio made an unusual discovery Friday morning while responding to a public assist call.

Officers found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in a family’s bathroom, the Trenton Police Department said on Facebook.

Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. from the family, saying the animal was in the bathroom and they didn’t want to get near it.

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.

Officers safely removed the coyote and released him outside unharmed.

The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the...
The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the family’s first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified
Garland believes over the few days the concrete gravel sat on the mural, it became wet and has...
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
Anthony Spencer
Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in car

Latest News

An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home