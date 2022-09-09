Healthcare Pros
Attorney General Miyares announces Election Integrity Unit

The Election Integrity Unit would provide legal advice to the Department of Elections,...
The Election Integrity Unit would provide legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)(Cliff Owen | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a new unit that would provide support, advice, and resources that would increase confidence in future Virginia elections.

The Election Integrity Unit would provide legal advice to the Department of Elections, investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law. The unit will also work with the election community throughout the year to ensure election laws are being applied ethically.

“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections. It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The new unit will work with the State Board, the Department of Elections, and local election officials in the upcoming election and beyond.

The unit is made up of more than 20 attorneys, investigators, and paralegals from across various divisions in the Office of the Attorney General.

