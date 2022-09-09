Healthcare Pros
Area law enforcement pause to remember 9/11 during Richmond 3000 event

All week long, hundreds of law enforcement from around Richmond have descended on the FBI field...
All week long, hundreds of law enforcement from around Richmond have descended on the FBI field office in Henrico to walk or run laps around the building.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All week long, hundreds of law enforcement from around Richmond have descended on the FBI field office in Henrico to walk or run laps around the building. This is the second year for the event, which remembers the events of September 11.

“It’s important to remember because of the amount of sacrifice it took on that day,” said Stanley Meador, FBI Richmond Field Office Special Agent in Charge.

Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador knows about that sacrifice. He was a first responder to the Pentagon that day. Meador says he was so close to the jet fumes that he developed cancer. But he says he’s now 5-years in remission.

“My co workers and I responded to the pentagon to assist with the scene there and we spent several days after working to collect evidence and help process that scene,” said Meador.

By Friday afternoon, the men and women had already beat the 3000 lap goal hitting a total of 4833 laps. The FBI says each step is a symbolic representation that no matter the challenge, if you stick together, you can get through it.

“The Richmond 3000 kind of wraps all that in there. It’s a way to celebrate what we are doing now and the talent and the people we have now but also remember those who paid that ultimate sacrifice,” said David Lewis, FBI Richmond Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Agent David Lewis says 9/11 changed the landscape of how we do business in the federal government, especially the FBI. Two decades removed, the bureau is working to recruit and train a younger generation who are on a mission to protect and defend.

“Trying to connect them in how we use their tools and their talents to make the American people safer, to help our partners abroad,” said Lewis.

Last year, the group walked almost 6,500 laps which is the distance from Richmond to Albuquerque, NM.

