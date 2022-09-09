1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, closing the road in both directions for some time.

Police said a 1997 Ford Escort was trying to turn around on Iron Bridge Road at Ridgedale Parkway when it was hit by a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling westbound.

The driver of the Escort died at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should call the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

