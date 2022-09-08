Healthcare Pros
Virginia War Memorial seeks student essays for Veterans Day contest

Hills of Heroes display at the Virginia War Memorial.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Entries have opened up for the 2022 Virginia War Memorial essay contest. One winner will be selected among all Virginia middle school entries and one from high school entries.

This annual competition is open to all Virginia middle and high school-age students. The two winners will be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Veterans Day.

The winners would also receive other prizes.

The essay topic for the 2022 contest is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.”

The deadline for entries is at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.

Click here for more information.

