Virginia lawmakers remember queen’s ‘kindness and grace’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers from Virginia are remembering Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at age 96.

Elizabeth visited Virginia several times, including in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Then Gov. Tim Kaine meets with Queen Elizabeth II in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. (WDBJ file photo)

“Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. “Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.”

U.S. Sen Mark Warner said “Queen Elizabeth’s decades-long reign was marked by incomparable poise, a steady devotion to the people of the UK, and a deepening of the critical friendship between our nations. My thoughts are with all mourning her powerful legacy.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said “Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown’s 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen’s consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten.”

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger said the queen “was a true ally to the United States. Our thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith said he “had the distinct honor and pleasure of escorting Queen Elizabeth II to the Chamber of the House of Delegates during her visit to Virginia. While her stature was small, her presence was great.”

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears said Elizabeth “was a true example of a consummate leader, and a ‘defender of the faith!’ May the Queen rest in peace!”

