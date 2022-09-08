Healthcare Pros
Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have elected a handful of local judges but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

The divided General Assembly met Wednesday for a one-day special session.

The focus was supposed to be on filling the vacancy on the regulatory agency. But lawmakers said talks between the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-led Senate fell apart.

The lack of action means the long-running impasse will continue to drag on, possibly for months.

The commission regulates a wide range of business interests, including utilities.

Besides electing four judges, lawmakers had little else to do Wednesday.

