Virginia lawmakers again fail to fill key regulatory job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have elected a handful of local judges but failed yet again to fill a vacancy on the powerful State Corporation Commission.

The divided General Assembly met Wednesday for a one-day special session.

The focus was supposed to be on filling the vacancy on the regulatory agency. But lawmakers said talks between the GOP-controlled House and Democrat-led Senate fell apart.

The lack of action means the long-running impasse will continue to drag on, possibly for months.

The commission regulates a wide range of business interests, including utilities.

Besides electing four judges, lawmakers had little else to do Wednesday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)