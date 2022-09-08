Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine

The troops are fighting in Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia. (Bleeped profanity) (Source: CNN/YOUTUBE/BUTUSOV PLUS/TWITTER/@VISEGRAD24)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”

Austin said at the start of a meeting with senior officials from allied countries at the United States’ Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.

He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.

Austin said that “the war is at another key moment,” with Ukrainian forces beginning their counteroffensive in the south of the country. He said that “now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield.”

“The face of the war is changing and so is the mission of this contact group,” Austin told the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

“We will work together to train Ukraine’s forces for the long haul. We will work together to help integrate Ukraine’s capabilities and bolster its joint operations for the long haul,” he said. “We will work together to upgrade our defense industrial basis to meet Ukraine’s requirements for the long haul, and we will work together for production and innovation to meet Ukraine’s self-defense needs for the long haul.”

“We must evolve as the fight evolves,” Austin said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

Latest News

Looking to start a family, Kailee and Cade DeSpain were devastated when they learned their...
Texas woman travels for abortion after learning baby wouldn’t survive
Texas lawmakers haven't clarified under what circumstances a mother facing "risk of death" or...
New restrictive abortion law in Texas creates medical crisis for couple
Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment...
News to Know for Sept. 8: Deadly Henrico shooting; Fight at U of R; Lee Circle design
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex