The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program

This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket.
This is what the voucher will look like in lieu of a ticket.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program.

The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.

No tax payer dollars will be used.

“Motorists in need of lighting repairs can be issued repair vouchers in lieu of a traffic ticket. The program is driven towards traffic safety, as well as assisting the community, so the officer would initiate a traffic stop on the motor vehicle,” Chief Officer Craig Buckley said.

The vouchers can be redeemed at participating local auto repair shops.

Buckley says that around 20% of the community lives at or below the poverty line, so many are unable to maintain their headlights or taillights.

