Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Thursday Forecast: 3 straight pleasant days before a Sunday rain chance

Comfortably low humidity to start the weekend.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather Thursday after some patchy morning fog.

Thursday: Morning patchy fog possible otherwise turning mostly sunny. Slow drop in humidity through the day. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Showers likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

Latest News

Forecast: Mainly dry the next several days
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours Wednesday evening
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered downpours Wednesday evening
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot with a few stray showers and storms
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot with a few stray showers and storms
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot with a few stray showers and storms
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot with a few stray showers and storms