Thursday Forecast: 3 straight pleasant days before a Sunday rain chance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather Thursday after some patchy morning fog.

Thursday: Morning patchy fog possible otherwise turning mostly sunny. Slow drop in humidity through the day. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny with a drop in humidity! *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Showers likely in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

