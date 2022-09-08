Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in car

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death inside a car in Chesterfield.

Around 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 3, police responded to the 3300 block of Old Courthouse Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive person shot in a vehicle.

Police say, Brandon L. Robertson, 29, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sept. 7, police and U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony P. Spencer, 31, of Richmond. He has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the homicide.

Investigators say Spencer and Robertson had gotten into a fight earlier in the evening on Sept. 3.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

