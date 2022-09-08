Healthcare Pros
Senator Mark Warner discusses recent senate actions

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VIRGINIA (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner previewed the Virginia Senate’s work in upcoming sessions.

Warner says that he wants Virginia to transition off of fossil fuels over time.

“One of the things I’m interested in is making sure that solar panels, wind farms, electric car batteries, and others, that we bring that supply chain back to America as well,” Warner said.

He also touched on the Inflation Reduction Act’s components and how they affect Virginia.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is making sure that we finally join virtually every other industrial nation in the world starting to negotiate for drugs and drug prices with our drug companies. Medicare allowing them to do that was long overdue,” Warner said. “It put in place a requirement that for seniors, insulin costs should not go more than $35 a month, and we made sure that some of the subsidies for people who are receiving their health care through the Affordable Care Act don’t see an increase in prices.

This legislation has been in the works for the past few months.

