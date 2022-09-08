Queen Elizabeth’s historic visits to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Queen Elizabeth visited Virginia several times during her long reign.

The queen was 35 years old when she first visited the commonwealth in 1957 to mark the 350th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement. Landing at Patrick Henry Airport, she and Prince Philip had an extended tour of the historical site, attended an event at the College of William & Mary, and wined and dined at the Williamsburg Inn.

Nineteen years later, Queen Elizabeth toured the University of Virginia, which included a royal luncheon at the Rotunda. The university says this marked the first state occasion there since it was rebuilt.

The queen also visited Monticello during that visit.

Queen Elizabeth toured the commonwealth in 2007, stopping in Richmond and celebrated Jamestown’s 400th anniversary. She addressed the General Assembly, praising the cultural changes that had taken place since her visit in 1957.

Queen Elizabeth was 96 years old.

