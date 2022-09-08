Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Police search for man in connection to deadly Glen Allen apartment complex shooting

Police are still searching for a suspect
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person in connection to a deadly shooting at a Glen Allen apartment complex.

Officers were called to Hope Road on Sept. 7 around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road(WWBT)

They found Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr., 23, of Henrico, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are searching for Kelvin K. Johnson, 27, of Henrico, in connection to the homicide. Officials said he has several tattoos, including – a teardrop, the phrase “Live 2 Die,” “Tricia” and “Kay Kay.”

Kelvin K. Johnson
Kelvin K. Johnson(Henrico Police)

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police are continuing their investigation although they do not suspect foul play.
1-month-old dead in Richmond, no foul play suspected
Nine horses were killed after a massive barn fire in Hanover.
Officials determine cause of Hanover barn fire that killed 9 horses
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
One man dead, another person injured after getting shot
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says

Latest News

LCPS said it was notified of the threat on Sept. 11 and decided to cancel school and activities...
Lunenburg Schools closed Monday due to shooting threat, superintendent says
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Richmond...
TSA stops man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight on 9/11 anniversary
First Alert Weather Day: An isolated severe storm possible today
First Alert Weather Day: An isolated severe storm possible today
Augusta, Bedford, Pittsylvania and Russell boards among those to reject state policies.
Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies