Nonprofit drug company invests $27.8M in Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that a non-profit generic drug company will invest millions into the Greater Richmond-Petersburg Region.

Civica Inc. will use the $27.8 million to establish a new laboratory testing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield. The company is also going to build a 55,000-square-foot facility to support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical manufacturing operation through quality testing and development of new products.

The governor’s office says the project will create 51 new jobs.

“Civica’s investment is another transformational step forward in strengthening the advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in the Richmond-Petersburg region and positioning Virginia as a key player in domestic drug manufacturing in America,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Civica is a critical partner in the Commonwealth’s emerging pharmaceutical ecosystem that will ensure access to affordable, lifesaving medications while providing high-quality jobs and an incredible boost to our economy.”

Civica was launched in 2018 to address chronic drug shortages and high drug prices.

