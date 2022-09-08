Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Sept. 8: Deadly Henrico shooting; Fight at U of R; Lee Circle design

Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment...
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Man Killed in Henrico Apartment Complex Shooting

Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They found the man, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

4 Dead, Several Others Injured in Memphis Shooting Spree

4 people are dead, and 3 others are hurt after an hours-long shooting spree that terrorized the city.

19-year-old Ezekiel kelly was eventually arrested after a massive manhunt.

Police say Kelly posted live footage of himself pointing guns and shooting people on Facebook and Instagram throughout the evening.

Kelly was arrested in 2020 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Memphis’ mayor says he was sentenced to 3 years, but served just 11 months and was released in March.

Violent Fight Between Driver and University of Richmond Student

A violent altercation between a University of Richmond Student and a delivery driver---- caught on camera.

The video apparently shows the student taunting and threatening the driver even kicking his car. At the height of the brawl - the driver pulled a gun.

The driver and male student continue to tussell, at one point, rolling on the ground.

U-of-R’s president said the freshman involved - used racial slurs at the driver.

He was arrested for a liquor law violation and he’s being investigated for simple assault with racial bias.

New Design Plans For Lee Circle Will Be Unveiled Today

Richmond’s Urban Design Committee will take a closer look at a temporary design plan for the area where the Robert E. Lee statue once stood.

Activists now call the area the Marcus-David Peters Circle.

Right now, those temporary plans include using about $100,000 to put in native plants and create a mulch path in the middle of the circle.

Richmond’s Planning Commission will ultimately get the final vote about what happens to the site.

If approved, work could start this fall.

How’s the Weather?

Thursday will be on the drier side after some patchy morning fog.

Then, it will be a mostly sunny day with a drop in humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

