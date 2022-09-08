Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex

Police are still searching for a suspect
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They found the man, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

Garland believes over the few days the concrete gravel sat on the mural, it became wet and has...
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it