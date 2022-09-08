Healthcare Pros
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified

Police are still searching for a suspect
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr., 23, of Henrico, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

