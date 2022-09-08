Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment complex late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Hope Road around 10:45 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found Edwin Lee Burgess, Jr., 23, of Henrico, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

