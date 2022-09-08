Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond art nonprofit is looking for answers after a road mural in Jackson Ward may have been destroyed after it was completed not even a year ago.

Vaughn Garland, with Art 180, said that while walking to his office on Aug. 29, he noticed a mixture of concrete had been dumped across the Sankofa mural at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Brook Road.

“I just kind of stumbled over two inches of concrete gravel. Somehow, somebody had dropped gravel right on top of the mural,” Garland said.

He said he called the city to ask if they could clean it up, and within minutes, street sweepers drove by to pick up the mess.

But by the time it was picked up, part of the mess left a permanent mark on the mural.

“What we have now is a ridge of concrete gravel that has adhered to the pavement that we now have to clean up and then repaint the whole thing again,” Garland said.

The mural had a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November 2021 and depicts an African bird that’s also a symbol meaning: To move forward, you must look back.

“It really connects with the history of Jackson Ward,” Garland said. “So, it really speaks to its history in terms of an African American Black neighborhood for many, many years. And the idea of hiding that over the past many years, we wanted to make that more visible now and using this as a symbol of that new space.”

Garland feels whoever did this is just continuing to move backward.

He said he’s unsure if the mural was targeted, but with smooth roads around the intersection and the spill happening from crosswalk to crosswalk, he’s finding it hard to believe it was an accident.

“I personally feel like the way that all the gravel was focused on a specific location. I just can’t imagine somebody accidentally dumping off that much gravel and not doing anything with it,” Garland said.

12 On Your Side reached out to the Richmond Police Department, who said they did receive calls about the damage but believe there is no criminal intent behind it.

A spokesperson for the department said the lieutenant who was called to the intersection believed the concrete may have fallen off a mixing truck.

Garland hopes that’s the case rather than it being malicious and asks if anyone saw anything the weekend of Aug. 26 to report it.

“Is this a connection to those other murals, Battery Park, the players over in the west end, and other places?” Garland questioned. “Is this a larger conversation about murals being damaged because of the content of the mural or what is being said and what it represents?”

Garland said the city would likely need to repave the intersection and that the mural may be repainted during the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.