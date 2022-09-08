Henrico police seek to identify woman injured in hit-and-run; search for driver continues

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Crump Street, near the Richmond city line.

Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike. (NBC12)

Police said the woman was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike when a vehicle heading west hit her.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued driving, running the red light at Magnolia Street,” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to her critical condition and injuries, police have not been able to identify the woman.

“She is described as a black female, possibly in her fifties, 5 foot tall, 100 lbs, very thin. She was found wearing blue jeans, multicolored tennis shoes, multi-colored socks, and a dark blue shirt,” police said in a release.

Surveillance video shows the victim hitting the vehicle’s front passenger side, causing the woman to go into the air and stop in the westbound turn lane.

Police are trying to identify the suspect and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

