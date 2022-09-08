Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Henrico police seek to identify woman injured in hit-and-run; search for driver continues

By Victoria Doss and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mechanicsville Turnpike on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the area of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Crump Street, near the Richmond city line.

Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.(NBC12)

Police said the woman was trying to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike when a vehicle heading west hit her.

“The vehicle did not stop and continued driving, running the red light at Magnolia Street,” police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Due to her critical condition and injuries, police have not been able to identify the woman.

“She is described as a black female, possibly in her fifties, 5 foot tall, 100 lbs, very thin. She was found wearing blue jeans, multicolored tennis shoes, multi-colored socks, and a dark blue shirt,” police said in a release.

Surveillance video shows the victim hitting the vehicle’s front passenger side, causing the woman to go into the air and stop in the westbound turn lane.

Police are trying to identify the suspect and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic...
Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model

Latest News

Richmond Police respond to recent gun violence in Shockoe Bottom
RPD responds to recent gun violence in Shockoe Bottom
Henrico police seek to identify woman injured in hit-and-run; search for driver continues
Henrico police seek to identify woman injured in hit-and-run; search for driver continues
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
Ashcake Road Bridge over I-95 closing for year
Ashcake Road Bridge over I-95 closing for year