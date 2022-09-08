Healthcare Pros
Hanover deputies investigate road rage shooting

The suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called around 4 p.m. on Sept. 5 to the area of Mountain and Overhill Lake roads for the report of a road rage shooting.

At the scene, deputies talked with the victim and saw damage from multiple gunshots in the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a green 1990s model Dodge pickup.

When the incident happened, deputies said there was a motorcycle in the truck’s bed and at least two people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

