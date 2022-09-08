Former Highland Springs HS to become community center

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Some students have already begun classes at the former Highland Springs High School, but the school division has bigger plans for the 70-year-old facility.

School leaders like Adrienne Cole Johnson say the goal is to be innovative by using the building that once held hundreds of students and turning it into a community center that will be open three to four days a week to the public.

“We are still in a bit of renovation mode. We’re still putting carpet down and doing a few touches,” Chief of Family and Community Engagement Adrienne Cole-Johnson said.

Cole-Johnson says they’re rechristening the building as the Oak Avenue Complex.

“It’s a really exciting project, and I think there’s space for so many folks to get involved,” Cole-Johnson said.

She says its purpose will help connect students and families with community services.

“The better we can work to streamline services for students and for families and community, the easier it is for them to access learning,” Cole Johnson said.

Cole-Johnson says the building will continue to serve secondary students and the after-school enrichment program, but it will soon provide healthcare, mental health services and a food pantry.

“As a parent, having to drive to three or four different appointments, what does it look like to have a one-stop shop to provide those supports,” Cole-Johnson said.

She says this project has been a work in progress,s and they’re applying for federal grants to help.

“It really takes a village to make a difference. We’re really looking to lean into the village to meet the needs,” Cole-Johnson said.

She says no plans have been finalized yet, but they’re hoping to have a soft opening by late fall or early winter.

