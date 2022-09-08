Healthcare Pros
Former Gov. Gilmore to give keynote address at Patriot Day Ceremony

The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial to remember and honor all the lives lost on...
The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial to remember and honor all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, will be held on Monday.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore will be the keynote speaker Monday at the annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial to remember and honor all the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

Gilmore was governor during the terrorist attacks.

Members of Virginia’s state government and other special guests will join the ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. The public is invited and encouraged to attend, free of charge.

For more information, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

