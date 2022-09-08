Fight between U of R student and delivery driver leads to gun pulled

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A violent altercation between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver was caught on camera early Saturday morning.

University of Richmond’s President Kevin F. Hallock said it started with a student threatening the driver. In a letter, Hallock said, “I am absolutely disgusted that anyone would use hateful language or engage in harmful conduct here.”

According to the student newspaper, “The Collegian,” the student is a freshman. Neither the police nor the university released the name of the driver.

The University of Richmond Police Department is not providing much information since it is an ongoing and active investigation

.According to URPD’s crime log, it all happened in the parking lot behind Marsh Hall around 1:58 a.m. early Saturday morning.

In the video, you can see the student repeatedly circling the car, tormenting the driver. Then, he kicks the driver’s car and slams the door.

Moments later, the driver pulls a gun. This is when onlookers begin to panic, pleading with the student to flee.

The driver and male student continue to tussle, rolling on the ground at one point.

The driver is seen hitting the student on the concrete.

Hallock said in the letter that reports indicate the freshman used racial slurs at the driver.

That student told The Collegian that wasn’t true, though he admitted to calling the driver other offensive names.

After the gun was pulled, URPD was called, and the UR student remained on the scene.

Campus police arrested him for a liquor law violation. He’s being investigated by student conduct for simple assault with racial bias.

“No student, staff, or faculty member or visitor should ever be confronted by offensive language, or hostile behavior or feel threatened on our campus,” Hallock went on to say in the letter. “No one other than law enforcement officials is allowed to carry firearms on campus.”

Now, UR is offering counseling services to all students shaken by the event.

Some students told The Collegian they believe the university should compensate the driver and take disciplinary action against the student.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.