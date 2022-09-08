Families of double-homicide victims to announce reward for information

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The families of two people who were shot and killed in May are set to announce a $10,000 reward for information in the case.

Richmond officers were called to Rosetta Street in Fairfield Court around 1:45 a.m. on May 6.

Police found 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler and 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler died at the scene, and Simmons later died at the hospital.

On Friday morning, family members of both victims will gather at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and North 25th Street to announce a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

