Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

