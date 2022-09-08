Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said that he was made aware that one of his deputies was a member of the Oath Keepers after a list of names was leaked.

A release from Leonard said the Sheriff’s Office was made aware Wednesday after the Associated Press published an article naming hundreds of law enforcement officers who were members of the organization.

Leonard said the deputy, whose name was not released, was hired in 2018, left on active-duty military orders in Sept. 2021 for an overseas assignment, and is not set to return until next year.

“As a Constitutional Officer, I will always defend individual constitutional rights. Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected 1st Amendment right. However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated,” Leonard said.

According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, the deputy offered to help the organization, writing, “I’m not sure that I have any talents that aren’t already available or really useful. Outside of the military, I’m a graphic designer (AAS - Visual Communications) and self-storage assistant. I’ve worked for education publishing, newspapers, magazines, etc., doing image creation, ad layouts, flyers, brochures, design, and so forth … I am happy to assist with whatever I can though, whether it’s with people, events, promotions, whatever.”

The report from ADL reports that in Virginia, there were a total of 1,091 Oath Keeper signups. Of those 1,091, 25 people are members of the following professions:

  • Elected Officials - 1
  • Law Enforcement - 6
  • Military - 15
  • First Responders - 3

Appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database does not prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares the same ideologies, according to the ADL.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

Latest News

Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
Henrico Police are working to find out who shot and killed a man at a Glen Allen apartment...
News to Know for Sept. 8: Deadly Henrico shooting; Fight at U of R; Lee Circle design
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex
4 dead, several others injured in shooting spree
4 dead, several others injured in shooting spree