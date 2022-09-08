Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Change in law meant to improve communication with patients about medical records

A member of the Virginia House of Delegates is hoping a change in law will help patients by...
A member of the Virginia House of Delegates is hoping a change in law will help patients by improving communication about medical records.(File)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of the Virginia House of Delegates is hoping a change in law will help patients by improving communication about medical records.

Del. Cliff Hayes, D-Chesapeake, sponsored House Bill 555 in the 2022 legislative session. It passed and was signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in April. It went into effect on July 1.

Prior to HB 555, the Virginia code stated before medical records can be transferred due to the closure, sale or relocation of a practice, patients have to first be notified by mail or by publishing a notice in the newspaper.

“Everybody knows in this day and time there are other means that patients can be notified,” explained Hayes.

Learning more about HB 555 started with a Colonial Heights couple calling 12 On Your Side concerned about getting access to their medical records. Their doctor’s office closed without notice.

They drove to their doctor’s office finding the doors shut. There was a note on the door saying the practice was no longer in existence.

After their own investigation, the couple was able to find the doctor via e-mail, learned the doctor closed for financial reasons and requested copies of their medical records.

“Going forward, practitioners have the option of sending an electronic communication as well. We know in our day in time, that might be even more effective than posting in the newspaper,” said Hayes.

House Bill 555
House Bill 555(House Bill 555)

The law also states that records or copies should be sent in a reasonable time to a patient who makes a written request.

Hayes hopes practitioners being required to notify patients in several ways will save patients from the same frustration the Colonial Heights couple went through.

He does admit more needs to be done when it comes to doctors closing their doors and going completely out of business without releasing medical records. Hayes says it’s important to address any loopholes in the law and make sure people are not left scrambling to get access to their records in order to start care with a new doctor.

“If they’re no longer in practice, that poses an additional challenge for us. If they have moved and they are still in business and they haven’t notified a patient, then a remedy would be to file a complaint with the board of medicine,” Hayes said. “It’s a no-brainer that we need to be able to have practitioners contact their patients in the case of their records being transferred.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic...
Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model

Latest News

Jermorlo Butler and Demetrise Simmons
Families of double-homicide victims to announce reward for information
'This Week in Chesterfield' highlights community activities
'This Week in Chesterfield' highlights community activities
Then Gov. Tim Kaine meets with Queen Elizabeth II in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the...
Virginia lawmakers remember queen’s ‘kindness and grace’
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified