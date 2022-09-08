Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court September 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder.

During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share what happened at the Melody Hookah Lounge, in Blacksburg, on February 4.

Blacksburg Police officer Luke Teubert responded to the shooting.

He was called as a witness for the prosecution and recalled attempting to help administer first aid to victims.

“I immediately ran over to him, hollered out to him with no response, began checking for pulse and breathing and I detected neither,” Teubert said.

Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite later identified the deceased victim as Isaiah Robinson.

The next day, February 5, warrants were issued for Flint’s arrest.

He turned himself in to authorities.

Then, two interviews were conducted with Flint.

“When we first talked to him he had denied ever being in Blacksburg,” Hite said. “They tried to get into a local frat party in the Radford area and were denied entry and then they drove over to the Blacksburg area and ultimately down to the lounge.”

According to Hite’s testimony, Flint told him he and some friends were in Radford to get away from Roanoke and meet girls.

Eventually the group decided to drive to Blacksburg and ended up at Melody Hookah Lounge.

Hite says Flint never admitted to firing the gun.

“During one of the statements to us, I believe his statement was ‘I can’t say that I didn’t do it,’” Hite said.

Commonwealth’s witness, Arion Kirven, said he was outside of the hookah lounge when the shooting happened.

During the hearing, Kirven identified the gunman as the same person in a 7-Eleven surveillance picture, which Flint had confirmed was himself during the initial police interviews.

“He let shots off in the hookah lounge,” Kirven said.

The commonwealth also called, Shamar Mansion, one of the victims to the stand.

He told the court he was shot in the left buttock but did not see the shooter.

The defense did not call any witnesses.

The judge determined enough evidence was presented to take the charges to the grand jury on October 25.

