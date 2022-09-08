Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The alleged shooter in the February murder of Isaiah Robinson appeared in court September 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Defendant Jamel Flint is accused of six felonies including first degree murder.

During the hearing, the commonwealth’s attorneys called six witnesses to the stand to share what happened at the Melody Hookah Lounge, in Blacksburg, on February 4.

Blacksburg Police officer Luke Teubert responded to the shooting.

He was called as a witness for the prosecution and recalled attempting to help administer first aid to victims.

“I immediately ran over to him, hollered out to him with no response, began checking for pulse and breathing and I detected neither,” Teubert said.

Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite later identified the deceased victim as Isaiah Robinson.

The next day, February 5, warrants were issued for Flint’s arrest.

He turned himself in to authorities.

Then, two interviews were conducted with Flint.

“When we first talked to him he had denied ever being in Blacksburg,” Hite said. “They tried to get into a local frat party in the Radford area and were denied entry and then they drove over to the Blacksburg area and ultimately down to the lounge.”

According to Hite’s testimony, Flint told him he and some friends were in Radford to get away from Roanoke and meet girls.

Eventually the group decided to drive to Blacksburg and ended up at Melody Hookah Lounge.

Hite says Flint never admitted to firing the gun.

“During one of the statements to us, I believe his statement was ‘I can’t say that I didn’t do it,’” Hite said.

Commonwealth’s witness, Arion Kirven, said he was outside of the hookah lounge when the shooting happened.

During the hearing, Kirven identified the gunman as the same person in a 7-Eleven surveillance picture, which Flint had confirmed was himself during the initial police interviews.

“He let shots off in the hookah lounge,” Kirven said.

The commonwealth also called, Shamar Mansion, one of the victims to the stand.

He told the court he was shot in the left buttock but did not see the shooter.

The defense did not call any witnesses.

The judge determined enough evidence was presented to take the charges to the grand jury on October 25.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov....
Chesterfield sheriff says deputy was member of Oath Keepers
Henrico Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Hope Road
Man killed in shooting at Glen Allen apartment complex identified
One person died following a crash on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday.
1 killed in Iron Bridge Road crash near ramp to Chippenham Parkway
Garland believes over the few days the concrete gravel sat on the mural, it became wet and has...
Jackson Ward mural damaged after concrete poured on top of it
Anthony Spencer
Suspect in custody after man found shot to death in car

Latest News

Members of the public at a meeting of the State Air Pollution Control Board in 2018.
Future of Virginia air board committee in question
The curfew is set to last for 30 days.
Prince George’s County youth curfew stirs up controversy
All around the world, tributes continue to pour in after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
News to Know for Sept. 9: Queen Elizabeth; Ashcake Road; 9/11 memorials
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
Chief Smith says he’s looking to use this time to rebuild community trust, and better inform...
RPD Chief to host community conversations after alleged shooting plot fallout