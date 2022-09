RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes have been opened after a crash on I-95 in Richmond Thursday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash I-95 North near Downtown Expressway exit 74. Left and center lane blocked. Expect heavy delays! @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3r6YKCJ3SW — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) September 8, 2022

The crash happed on I-95 North near Downtown Expressway exit 74.

