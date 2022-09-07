Healthcare Pros
Wednesday Forecast: Not as hot with a few stray showers and storms

Rain chances unimpressive until next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will be near or below average the next few days.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A slight shower chance. An isolated afternoon storm possible. Most areas stay dry. Lows in the upper 60s, high in low 80s( Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Low humidity. Mostly sunny and the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Clouds with rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A leftover shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

