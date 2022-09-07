Sen. Warner working with EU to increase supply of semiconductors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner is tackling an issue impacting both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Sen. Warner is teaming up with European Commissioner Thierry Breton of France to spread awareness about the shortage of semiconductors. The two held a joint conversation Wednesday, September 7, as an effort to increase the global supply.

They emphasized the need to work together on creating a secure and reliable supply across the democratic world in the coming years.

“Getting this right is important because I personally believe that we’re going to have to make similar investments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing,” Sen. Warner said.

The senator says this could help the U.S. win the global technology race, and the European Union can act as both a competitor and collaborator.

