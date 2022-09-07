Sen. Kaine speaks on how Inflation Reduction Act benefits in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is speaking on the Inflation Reduction At and its impact on Virginians.

Sen. Kaine spent the last few weeks traveling the commonwealth, speaking with local leaders about the impacts they’re experience from inflation.

This bill ranges from reducing insurance premiums to investing in clean energy.

“Virginia used to be known as one of the worst states in the country when it came to distribution and deployment of solar and now we’re top five because there’s been so many investments in solar energy in recent years,” the senator said Wednesday, September 7.

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law last month.

