‘Run Richmond’ to celebrate 400 years of Black history

The event will commemorate over 400 years of Black History.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several local organizations are partnering with the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to host a newly created cultural running event in Richmond in September.

On Sept. 17, the “Run Richmond 16.19″ event will allow spectators and participants to commemorate over 400 years of Black history and reflect on the achievements and sacrifices that African Americans have made to the nation.

Participants will also celebrate Unity in Diversity through courses of 16.19 kilometers and 6.19 miles.

Academy Award-nominee and humanitarian Djimon Hounsou is planning to take part in the event.

“I felt this compelling need, this inherent obligation to give back to my continent, to my people, and to champion the idea of reconciliation and reconnection,” he said in a news release.

The Djimon Hounsou Foundation is partnering with the Sports Backers, Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, Visit Richmond VA, BLK RVA, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation for this event.

“Run Richmond 16.19 will become the first event of the ‘African Reconnect Event Series’ that the Djimon Hounsou Foundation plans to roll out in Richmond (Virginia), Liverpool (UK) and Ouidah (West Africa) from this year onwards,” organizers said in a news release.

“Each of these three cities played a major role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade and is home to an identical copy of the Reconciliation Statue, a 12-foot tall bronze sculpture by Liverpool-based artist Stephen Broadbent, which represents an apology for the horrors of slavery and a powerful symbol for solidarity,” the release said.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.RunRichmond1619.org.

