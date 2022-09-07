Richmond City Council, police chief discuss alleged July 4 shooting plot in closed session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday night, Richmond City Council spoke with Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith about the alleged Dogwood Dell shooting plot in a closed session.

Before the council went into a closed session, 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell expressed her concern about how the topic should be discussed in an open session.

“What we are going to discuss, it should not be behind those closed doors because, if it is, I’m going to talk about it,” Trammell said.

Trammell told the council she was unsure how topics like public safety could be discussed without it being open to the public.

“All of this needs to come out to the public instead of us looking like we’re covering up something,” Trammell said. “I’m not covering up anything - I’m asking.”

Council voted to go into closed session anyways.

While details were not released, the agenda stated the council would discuss with Smith plans to protect public safety and a briefing by law enforcement officials regarding responding to threats to public safety, much like when Smith named Dogwood Dell, the location of the possible planned shooting plot was back in July.

“We had a robust discussion and a very passionate conversation on what standard operating procedures look like, how we’re informed as a council, and what information we should receive and what information we expect to receive,” 9th District Councilman Mike Jones said.

Following the closed session, Jones said he felt his concerns were heard by Smith on how the council is informed and how the department shares information with the public.

He said he understands why it is taking time for everything to come out and that there is still evidence he has not seen yet.

“We haven’t seen the 911 transcripts. We haven’t seen those things, but again, when those are made available to you, they’ll be made available to us right around the same time,” Jones said.

Next week, Smith will begin to hold community conversations to better inform the public about what happened.

