Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it.
On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
RPD said an officer arrived and found Damien Tyler, 44, of Richmond, under a vehicle with a Sawzall.
“Tyler was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle that was not registered to him. Tyler also had an outstanding warrant out of the city,” RPD said in a release.
He faces the following charges:
- Felony Possession of Burglary tools
- Destruction of Private Property
- Attempt Grand Larceny
- Felony Capias out of Richmond
Police remind anyone to call if they see something suspicious.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.