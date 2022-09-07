Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it.

On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.

RPD said an officer arrived and found Damien Tyler, 44, of Richmond, under a vehicle with a Sawzall.

“Tyler was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle that was not registered to him. Tyler also had an outstanding warrant out of the city,” RPD said in a release.

He faces the following charges:

Felony Possession of Burglary tools

Destruction of Private Property

Attempt Grand Larceny

Felony Capias out of Richmond

Police remind anyone to call if they see something suspicious.

