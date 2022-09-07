Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Patrick Henry High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a student was killed in a Labor Day crash.

On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west when it went off the right shoulder, struck and dirt ditch, and hit a tree.

The juvenile driver died at the scene.

The school sent out a message to families saying one of its seniors was killed in the crash. They say the student had a wonderful smile, cared for others, and had a unique ability to make things fun.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release the victim’s identity.

Hanover County Public Schools is encouraging anyone who may need support dealing with this loss to contact the counseling office.

