Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Patrick Henry High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a student was killed in a Labor Day crash.

On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash.

The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west when it went off the right shoulder, struck and dirt ditch, and hit a tree.

The juvenile driver died at the scene.

The school sent out a message to families saying one of its seniors was killed in the crash. They say the student had a wonderful smile, cared for others, and had a unique ability to make things fun.

The sheriff’s office said it would not release the victim’s identity.

Hanover County Public Schools is encouraging anyone who may need support dealing with this loss to contact the counseling office.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River
Henrico Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Henrico

Latest News

Oakleys Lane to close for 2 months in Henrico
Oakleys Lane to close for 2 months
Eastbound East Main Street, between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Road is now closed and will...
S. Crater Road to close Friday for I-95 bridge work
henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Travel is expected to get up to pre pandemic levels
Tips for traveling back home on Labor Day