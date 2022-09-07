Healthcare Pros
NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting

The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19, and injured five others.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Campus police at Norfolk State and Old Dominion Universities want to assure parents they are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

WVEC reports, that this comes after someone shot seven people at a house party near ODU over the weekend. The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19 and injured five others.

According to Norfolk State’s social media, McKnight was a second-year pre-nursing major.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Campus police say they take student safety very seriously. At ODU, people can utilize the school’s “party safe ability,” meaning people living off-campus can register their party with ODU police.

Officers will make direct contact with the hosts, so the hosts have a direct line to police if things get out of control.

Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash
