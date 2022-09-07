News to Know for Sept. 7: Oakleys Lane closed; Eliza Fletcher; Freedom Flag

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Oakleys Lane To Close For 2 Months

Starting today, a portion of Oakleys Lane near Gillie Creek will be closed for about two months.

The closure is between South Holly Avenue and Oakley’s Place.

Crews will be making road and utility improvements.

A detour will redirect traffic around the work zone.

General Assembly Reconvenes

Lawmakers will only be in town for one day taking care of some unfinished business.

Governor Glenn Youngkin says he will not introduce any legislation today.

Abortion rights activists are planning to rally at the capitol, but the governor says he will not attempt any action on the issue.

The next time abortion issues could come up is in January.

Body of Missing Memphis Mom Found

The man accused of kidnapping and killing a Memphis mom is back in court today to be arraigned on charges, including first-degree murder.

Yesterday, police confirmed they found the body of Eliza Fletcher behind an empty home - roughly half a mile from where court documents say her alleged killer tried covering up his crime.

38-year-old Cleotha Abston was arrested Saturday in connection to Fletcher’s disappearance.

Organization Pushes For National Symbol To Commemorate 9/11

21 years ago, as soon as the day after September 11th, 2001, Richard Melito felt compelled to honor the lives lost in the worst attack on American soil in this

A Henrico nonprofit is on a mission to give all Americans a unified symbol to remember the victims of that attack.

The Freedom Flag Foundation encourages Virginians to fly the Freedom Flag this weekend.

The flag’s designer first traced the design on the back of a napkin at his Henrico restaurant the day after 9/11.

In 2018, it became the official flag of remembrance for 9/11 in Virginia. Now the foundation wants to take it national.

Oklahoma recently adopted the design for its Flag of Remembrance. Delaware plans to do so Friday.

The foundation says several other states have also expressed interest.

JUUL Settlement

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25, 2020, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Popular e-cigarette maker JUUL will pay nearly $440 million to dozens of states to settle a two-year-long investigation into teen vaping.

The probe found that JUUL deliberately marketed its products to young people. The settlement will limit JUUL’s future marketing abilities.

Virginia is set to get more than $16 million from it.

JUUL says the settlement is “a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past.

A Few Stray Showers & Storms

Temperatures will be near or below average for the next few days. Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight shower chance.

Lows will be in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.

