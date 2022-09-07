Healthcare Pros
More than 1.1 million Virginians lack access to fixed-route transit service

A temporary bus stop sign at Broad and Seventh streets in Richmond.
A temporary bus stop sign at Broad and Seventh streets in Richmond.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
More than 1.1 million people in Virginia are in need of fixed-route transit, according to a recent assessment of the commonwealth’s bus and rail services.

Additionally, 570,000 jobs lack access to fixed-route transit, a term used for bus, van, and rail service that operates according to a regular schedule along a predetermined route.

The findings of the Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study follow the commonwealth’s push to regain and attract new transit passengers as people return to work after the height of the pandemic.

Democratic Del. Delores McQuinn carried the legislation that directed the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study transit equity and modernization in the commonwealth. An emphasis was placed on transit services and engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

