More than 1.1 million Virginians lack access to fixed-route transit service

More than 1.1 million people in Virginia are in need of fixed-route transit, according to a recent assessment of the commonwealth’s bus and rail services.

Additionally, 570,000 jobs lack access to fixed-route transit, a term used for bus, van, and rail service that operates according to a regular schedule along a predetermined route.

The findings of the Virginia Transit Equity and Modernization Study follow the commonwealth’s push to regain and attract new transit passengers as people return to work after the height of the pandemic.

Democratic Del. Delores McQuinn carried the legislation that directed the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to study transit equity and modernization in the commonwealth. An emphasis was placed on transit services and engagement opportunities for underserved and underrepresented communities.

