Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Man arrested after vandalism at RPD headquarters parking deck

Jeremy Morris
Jeremy Morris(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight.

On Sept. 7, detectives arrested Jeremy Morris, 33, of Richmond has been charged with felony vandalism, two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, and misdemeanor trespassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
Crews returned to the scene on Monday morning to search for a person who went missing late...
Man’s body recovered from James River

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Deputies search for suspects in Hanover road rage shooting
More than $1 billion has been paid out to Virginians since this program started in 1961.
Call 12 to get help searching for unclaimed money, property online
A temporary bus stop sign at Broad and Seventh streets in Richmond.
More than 1.1 million Virginians lack access to fixed-route transit service
The shooting claimed the lives of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angie McKnight, 19, and injured five...
NSU and ODU police address student safety following mass shooting