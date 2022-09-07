Man arrested after vandalism at RPD headquarters parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest after its vehicles were vandalized in the RPD parking deck.

Around 12:42 a.m. on Wednesday, an officer in the parking deck saw several police vehicles spray-painted with black paint. Police said the damage happened overnight.

On Sept. 7, detectives arrested Jeremy Morris, 33, of Richmond has been charged with felony vandalism, two counts of misdemeanor vandalism, and misdemeanor trespassing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

