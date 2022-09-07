Lawmakers say they’re celebrating beagle liberation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers are calling it a celebration for beagle liberation.

“We hope this is the beginning of the end,” Senior Vice President of Peta’s Cruelty Investigations Department Daphna Nachminovitch said.

Through awards and goodies, state senators and delegates gathered Wednesday morning to christen the state’s Beagle Bills, prohibiting the sale of dogs or cats for experimentation.

This law went into effect July 1.

“The idea that you can breed dogs differently just because they’re for research rather than going into a home didn’t make sense, and hopefully, this will make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” Delegate Rob Bell said.

More than 4,000 beagles were once housed in the Envigo facility in Cumberland County. More than 100 animal shelters across the country are on a mission to re-home the last batch of these dogs.

“It’s a dream come true to know these dogs will never be bred or experimented on or transported and shipped across the world to be tortured or killed,” Nachminovitch said.

Nachminovitch has overseen countless cruelty cases. She says despite these successful efforts, more work must be done.

“We want people’s eyes to open to the fact that this was happening not just in our state, but it’s happening everywhere. Animals are still being experimented on, and there is a way forward with animal-free research, modern research, organs on a chip, computerized models,” Nachminovitch said.

As for good news locally, every beagle in Richmond SPCA was adopted within 48 hours of its arrival and is now placed in its forever homes.

