Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Kings Dominion hiring for 500 positions ahead of Halloween Haunt

Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the...
Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the spooky season, the amusement park is hiring more than 500 associates.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the spooky season, the amusement park is hiring more than 500 associates.

The park will host an in-person hiring event on Sept. 17 from 1-4 p.m. at the Human Resources office.

Available positions include:

  • Ride Operators
  • Security Associates
  • Food and Beverage Associates
  • Haunt Associates

Starting pay is $15 per hour. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for all positions, except for security, which requires a minimum age of 18. To view all open jobs, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

Latest News

King Family Vineyards
Report: Virginia wineries are growing, adding more jobs
Duke’s Mayonnaise announces new mascot Tubby.
Duke’s Mayonnaise unveils new mascot named Tubby
In total, the pilot program will cost GRTC about $2.35 million to implement. During the...
GRTC pilot program looks to extend Chesterfield routes
The regulation passed on Thursday in California would end the sell of new gas powered cars by...
Virginia could follow California in ending sales of new gas powered cars by 2035