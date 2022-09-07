Former owner of assisted living facility sentenced to 2 years for health care fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The former owner of a now-shuttered assisted living facility was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for health care fraud.

Mable B. Jones, 79, owned and operated Jones & Jones, an assisted living facility complex that served primarily elderly and incapacitated adults.

In September 2021, she pleaded guilty to fraud after diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s vulnerable residents.

Jones’s charges came after a multipart NBC12 investigation in 2017 into neglect and potential fraud at the long-term care facility, off Forest Hill Avenue, at the hands of Jones.

In a series of reports, NBC12 On Your Side Investigator Allison Norlian uncovered dire conditions and a slew of violations. A video also surfaced of possible abuse towards an elderly woman at the facility.

December 2017 Report:

Jones & Jones Assisted Living being investigated for video showing possible abuse

From December 2015 to 2019, Jones diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars of residents’ federal and state Social Security benefits for personal use.

Her “diversion of resident benefits led to significant and persistent deficiencies in the facilities, care, and services provided to Jones & Jones residents, including deficiencies that endangered residents’ health and safety,” the Department of Justice said in a news release on Wednesday. “These conditions ultimately prompted state and federal audits of the facility before its closure, during which Jones made false statements about her conversion and use of resident funds.”

Court documents showed residents were faced with deplorable conditions like a bed bug infestation, soiled, wet and blood-stained linens, soiled and ill-fitting clothing, and a list of building violations- some unsanitary or unsafe.

Richmond Police Detective Patrick Ripley began investigating after many residents were found wandering the street near the facility, begging for money. That triggered investigations from the Department of Social Services, and other state and local authorities.

“Representative payees for elderly and incapacitated adults who are legally incapable of managing their own funds fulfill a critical role in ensuring that the Social Security benefits are used to provide for the needs of this vulnerable community,” Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, said last year. “We will aggressively pursue those who knowingly game the system for personal gain, and we will work to recover funds for SSA and all taxpayers. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for working with us and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this individual.”

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that it is “steadfastly committed to combatting all forms of elder abuse and financial exploitation through enforcement actions, training and resources, research, victim services, and public awareness.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.