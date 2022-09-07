Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan
Days of Our Lives

Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle...
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a passenger train.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a passenger train.

Officials said the crash happened at the train tracks on Roxbury Road near Barnetts Road.

The fire department and Virginia State Police are also on scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

henrico intersection causing safety concerns
Henrico intersection causing safety concerns
In this July 16, 2019 file photo, a man walks across the street from a Capital One location in...
Capital One employees return to offices through new hybrid model
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day.
Patrick Henry High School student killed in Labor Day crash
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Kings Dominion’s annual Halloween Haunt event is just around the corner, and ahead of the...
Kings Dominion hiring for 500 positions ahead of Halloween Haunt
Abortion rights activists rally as lawmakers meet
Abortion rights activists rally as lawmakers meet
Richmond property values jump as assessments hit mailboxes
Richmond property values jump as assessments hit mailboxes
University of Richmond student fights delivery driver
University of Richmond student fights delivery driver