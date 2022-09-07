Emergency crews respond to deadly crash involving vehicle, train
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a passenger train.
Officials said the crash happened at the train tracks on Roxbury Road near Barnetts Road.
The fire department and Virginia State Police are also on scene.
No additional information was immediately released.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.